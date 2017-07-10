Adorable PHOTO Of Majid Michel, Wife & His 3 Children Worshiping in Church

Related Stories Last year, when photos of Ghallywood actor Majid Michel praying in church went viral, many people were sceptical at his claims of being a born-again Christian, with some saying it was a stunt.



But it appears he is truly a changed man, and it was not nine-day-wonder as we initially thought.



The 36-year-old on Wednesday, June 28, attended the “Armageddon Prayer & Fasting 2017”, which was organized by the RoyalHouse Chapel International. He was joined by his beautiful wife Virna and three adorable kids.



Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.