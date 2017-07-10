Pastor Josh Laryea Quits ICGC To Establish Own Church Following Suspension?

Related Stories Pastor Josh Laryea of ICGC who was recently suspended for engaging in an immoral conduct, later rumoured to be that he had an affair with a woman who is his wife has reportedly left ICGC to establish his own church.



Though unconfirmed, the name of Josh Laryea’s church is said to be Charis International Church, with its services taking place at Cantonments in Accra.



Josh Laryea’s suspension made headlines when a letter dated March 29, 2017, issued by The Church Council which GhanaCelebrities.Com sighted a copy stated among other things that, “The Presbytery has authorised the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations levelled against Rev. Laryea”.

It added that “Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted.”