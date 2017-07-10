Finally Asamoah Gyan Shares Cute PHOTO Of His Daughter

|
|
|
|
|
Baby Jet, now Dr. Asamoah Gyan is a married man but hardly shows sign of it and you should know why. His reason is that he wants to keep his family private – he told Delay.
However, this time around his cute daughter can’t be kept private because she’s so fine and Gyan can’t get over keeping her cuteness private. Gyan is also nearing retiring and he is desperate to claim his family as he admitted he hasn’t been the best of Dads in his prime.
The Blackstars skipper shared his daughter’s picture on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.
|
|
|
|
|Source: ghanacelebrities.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|