Finally Asamoah Gyan Shares Cute PHOTO Of His Daughter

Baby Jet, now Dr. Asamoah Gyan is a married man but hardly shows sign of it and you should know why. His reason is that he wants to keep his family private – he told Delay.



However, this time around his cute daughter can’t be kept private because she’s so fine and Gyan can’t get over keeping her cuteness private. Gyan is also nearing retiring and he is desperate to claim his family as he admitted he hasn’t been the best of Dads in his prime.



The Blackstars skipper shared his daughter’s picture on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.





