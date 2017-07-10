Would You Believe This Person Used To Be This Person? (Photos)

Related Stories 90s actress Maia Campbell who played the role of Tiffany in popular sitcom In The House with LL Cool J (1995-1999) was spotted recently toothless and strung out. Maia has been battling with drugs for years now.



A video went viral this weekend showing her pumping gas and begging/twerking for crack in Atlanta. Friends tried to help her a few years ago but I guess she went back to her demon.





