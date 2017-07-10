P Square's Paul & Wife Welcome Twin Babies, Nathan and Nadia (Photo)

PSquare's Paul Okoye and his wife Anita Okoye welcomed a set of twins in a hospital in Atlanta. The bundles of joy have been named Nathan and Nadia and their igbo names are Obinna and Adaobi Okoye. Massive congrats to them.

The excited father took to Instagram to celebrate their birth. He wrote; “God!! Na me be dis!!?…#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble. What else can I say, God we thank you. Now the house is complete. Full house soon.”