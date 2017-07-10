Actress Victoria Lebene Gives Back To Her Fans

Related Stories After getting the attention and international appeal, traveling and shopping from one designer shop to the other, ex-girlfriend of veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo has decided to give back to her colleague ladies out there.



In a Snapchat post made by the young and fast raising actress, she has decided to give some of her new and old clothes to over 100 people who are interested.



Speaking to showcasegh.com, the actress revealed she has too many clothes and she thought to share with some ladies who were interested.



Actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah was in the news recently after her relationship with veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo ended.



The former girlfriend of the actor was believed to be way younger than Kofi Adjorlolo and many people criticized the affair.