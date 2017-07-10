I wish I Never Declared The 10-day Hunger Strike-Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw Related Stories Controversial lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has expressed regrets he declared a 10-day hunger strike in protest of the release the incarcerated Montie trio.



“In run-up to the 2016 elections when this Montie issue came, before I realized I had declared a 10-day hunger strike. I realized it was a big trouble I had landed myself into. Thank God Ghanaians don’t know how to monitor so they believed me. But because the system they don’t monitor……when I wake up in the morning I will not eat and my face will look pale and in the afternoon, I take coconut water. But if the system had monitored me I would be in trouble. I wonder what pushes me to do some of the things I do. Sometimes when I feel strongly about something before I know it, it is out and I can defend it because it is the truth”, he disclosed on KSM Show.



It would be recalled that the private legal practitioner last year expressed grave disappointment in the President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to grant the Montie trio clemency.



In his view, the pardon undermined the powers of the Supreme Court judges who sat on the case.



“President Mahama will pay dearly politically for free the Montie 3; he cannot do things to please his party to the detriment of majority of Ghanaians,” he fumed.



As a result, an angry Maurice Ampaw said he was embarking on a house-to-house campaign to educate the electorate on why President Mahama should be rejected ahead of the December 7 elections in the wake of a 10-day hunger strike he declared.



He however said he regretted making those strong-worded statements.