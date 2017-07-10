Ghanaian Men Love ‘Born Ones’ – Sheriffa Gunu

Related Stories Songwriter and soul musician, Sherifa Gunu has dropped a bombshell by suggesting that Ghanaian men now prefer to go in for women who have already given birth.



According to her, men now go into marriages with an eye on giving birth and therefore would not want to risk going for a lady whose fertility has not been practically tested.



In her view, women who have already given birth – generally referred to as ‘born ones’ in Ghana – have now stolen a march on their counterparts who are yet to. Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show, Sherifa said: “Most men of today love to marry women who have a child or children because they do not want to be faced with fertility challenges in the future.”



She also expressed delight in the news of popular TV presenter Gifty Anti’s pregnancy, adding that she wishes the ace broadcaster delivers twins. She also called on other women to make giving birth a priority, insisting children are a source of joy for every parent.