Dentaa Amoateng MBE Honoured with Diaspora Mobilization Award

GUBA CEO and Founder, Dentaa Amoateng MBE was honoured with the Exemplary Leadership in Diaspora Mobilization Award at the Ghana Homecoming Summit Committee on Saturday the 8th of July 2017.



The awards which took place at the Kempinski Hotel (Ghana), comes as an acknowledgement of Industries and individuals aiding in the provision of services and support to Ghanaians in the diaspora.



Presenting the award was the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection - Madam Otiko Afisah Djabah.



In her acceptance, Mrs Amoateng MBE called for the need for unity within Ghanaians.



“We need to build trust and eschew the negative tendencies which work against our interests and progress as a people. We see businesses that start well and just when everyone is hailing the success story they allow pettiness and trivial issues to destroy an otherwise successful business. We can work together to build very successful businesses here in Ghana, here in Africa. So let us seize the moment and build a better future for ourselves and the next generation", the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards CEO said.



In attendance was the President and First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President and Second Lady Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Mrs Samira Bawumia, amongst various Ghanaian dignitaries.



The award was part of the Ghana Homecoming Summit Committee’s Excellence in Ghana Diaspora Mobilization Award series.