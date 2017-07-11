Pregnant Gifty Anti's Instagram Post...

Oheneyere Gifty Anti is more than surprised at the overwhelming number of people who are happy she has conceived at age 47.

The Ace Broadcaster, after getting married at 45, was reported heavily pregnant with a baby bump last week and the response from her good-wishers was close to being called breaking the internet.



Gifty who is expecting a royal baby girl has expressed appreciation of how all her fans care about her particularly at the news of her miracle.



In an Instagram post, she said “I have seen and read the many congratulations and well wishes on Instagram and other social media platforms from many of you including many celebrities. I am overwhelmed and grateful that you share in our joy. My greatest wish is for this miracle to encourage everyone that God is Faithful and with Him all things are possible. Please keep us in your prayers as we continue to travel the journey. And to my many daughters and sons, don’t worry, you are only getting another sibling, you are not going to be replaced. I will continue to be your mother, friend, adviser, mentor etc… this is a promise, So help me God. I love and appreciate you all. 😘😘😘”



