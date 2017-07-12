I Supply Meat To Chop bars In Accra - John Dumelo

Related Stories Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has said he was unnecessarily lambasted by Ghanaians over his “What went wrong” comment about a bread seller some months ago.



According to him, the controversial post which angered many and generated a social media storm was not meant to mock the “bread seller”.



In an interview with Joy FM Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Mr. Dumelo said, he was only shocked to see the graduate hawking bread and, therefore, asked a simple question which anyone in his shoes would have asked.



“I wasn’t there to mock anybody. Why would I mock a bread seller? Three months ago I was supplying my meat to chop bars in Accra. I was personally and physically handling meat so why would I go and laugh at somebody who’s selling bread on the street? I will never do that,” he explained.



John Dumelo who happens to be an entrepreneur himself was severely attacked on social media for posting a picture of a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) captioned “Just saw a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) grad hawking in traffic…What went wrong?”



The hawker, Godfred Obeng Boateng who turned out to be the CEO of A1 Bread has however, forgiven the actor after the latter deleted the post and openly apologized.