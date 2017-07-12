I Am Not Dead - Ramsey Noah

Related Stories Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah Junior has discounted media reports claiming he is dead indicating that he is very much alive and kicking.



A couple of weeks ago, it was reported in the media that the renowned actor had been killed by unknown assailants, a news item he revealed got his friends, family members and fans panicking.



He described the report as unprofessional indicating that churning out falsehood has become the manner some bloggers in his home country, Nigeria go about making their platform popular.



"With the birth of affordable internet and the blogging Journalism has been facing abuse from unprofessional who cook up stories about top celebrities just to earn income from Google," he observed.