My Naked Pictures Depict My New Brand – Christabel Ekeh

Related Stories Ghanaian/Nigerian actress, Christabel Ekeh has finally reacted to the release of nude photos on her Instagram page.



According to the actress who recently disclosed that she has fallen in love with a guy who kidnapped her, the pictures is a depiction of the “new” Christabel Ekeh who does not care about what people say about her.



She indicated that her page was not hacked like was reported on several platforms but rather she was showing Ghanaians of her new identity adding that any individual who has more question should just look at the pictures and it will tell them more.



On why she decided to unfollow everybody on the social media platform, the actress indicated that she had found God and will want to follow only him so why should she follow her fellow human beings who are full of sin.



Ghanaians woke last week to nude photos of the actress on her Instagram page. A section of Ghanaians were of the thought that her account had been hacked hence the release of her treasure photos.