“Don’t Bury Christabel Ekeh Alive, Pray For Her” – Prince David Osei Cries Out

It's close to call that Christabel Ekeh has lost her mind for her recent spontaneous absurd behavior.



To this, actor Prince David Osei has called for Ghanaians to desist from judging and insulting her but to only pray for Christabel.



The missing actress popped out with a weird story of being kidnapped and fallen in love with her kidnapper and the strange story continued with posting n*ked pages on her Instagram page.



Miss Ekeh’s page was deleted but she has created a new one and still continue to drop tons of n*ked pictures. This time around, she deletes the n*des pictures shortly after she posts them.



Christabel has confirmed she’s posting the n*des herself as a new way to communicate. However, Prince David Osei thinks otherwise and says Christabel needs help than to be chastised.



Prince cried his pain out in a video shared on his Instagram post.











