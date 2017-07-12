REPORT: Stonebwoy’s Wife-Louisa Ansong Heavily Pregnant Just A Few Days After their Wedding

Related Stories Multiple online reports say Louisa Ansong, wife of Ghanaian dancehall artist-Stonebwoy is heavily pregnant, just 24 days after their wedding.



tonebwoy and Louisa got married at a private ceremony in Accra on 16 June–and if indeed Louisa is heavily pregnant with her baby bump already showing as claimed, then it means she was weeks pregnant before they got married.



Perhaps, Louisa was already pregnant and therefore Stonebwoy had to quickly marry her last month–in order for her family not to fall into the so called Ghanaian disgrace pit of pregnancy before marriage.