I’m Alive And Well – Don Moen Speaks After His Death Rumors

There appears to be no iota of truth in the earlier death rumour of popular American gospel musician, Don Moen, as the singer, on Wednesday, in a simple twit on his twitter handle dispelled the speculation.



In the said tweet, the singer had uploaded a family photo of himself, his father, his own son and two of his grandchildren reportedly taken today.



His tweet read:



"Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today! Here's a photo of my Dad, son John holding Bennett and me holding Luke. Love my family!!!"



The world was thrown into shock when an American medium reported that the gospel singer cum evangelist died after a short battle with stomach pain.



The website had reported, “An American singer-songwriter, pastor, evangelist, Don Moen has died after a short battle with stomach pain.



“His family confirmed that he died early this morning at General Acute Care (GAC) Hospital in California shortly after being rushed to the hospital.



“The cause of his death is not immediately known as the body is deposited at the morgue for autopsy.



“President Donald also has expressed his tributes, saying Don Moen was “one of the best gospel artists that the country has ever produced.”



With many across the globe taking to social media to commiserate with Moen’s family, the singer in a simple tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @donmoen, debunked the rumours.