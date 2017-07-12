PHOTO: Ellen White Allegedly Caught In Bed With Emelia Brobbey's Ex-Husband

|
|Ellen White
Ghanaian actress Ellen White has shared a very suspicious photo on her social media.
In the rather interesting photo, the Kumawood actress is seen in a bed at JW Marriot Hotel in Dubai.
However, a closer a look at the rather innocuous looking image raises some unanswered questions.
In the photo, the actress is not alone but cozying up to an unknown man.
However a report by Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has it that the unknown man is the ex-husband of Emelia Brobbey.
Emelia Brobbey is a well-known Ghanaian actress who work mostly in the Kumawood industry The man in the photo is said to be a doctor who divorced the Ghanaian actress only to re-marry last year. Is there more to the story or is it just a hoax?
|Source: Yen.com.gh
