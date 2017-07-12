Stonebwoy Finally Reacts To Reports About Wife’s “Pregnancy”

Related Stories Like their wedding had the internet buzzing for days before the final day of the ceremony, the pregnancy of the wife of the Dancehall artiste seems to be very topical on social media.



Well, artiste, Stonebwoy has reacted to reports suggesting his wife is pregnant after twenty four days after marriage.



The Dancehall artiste in a comment on the story which was done by pulse.com.gh posted a laughing face suggesting the news is funny.