Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Shatta Wale, Sonnie Badu, Others Nominated For Ghana Music Awards UK 2017

Over 100s of Ghanaian musicians, labels and management teams submitted their works over the past few months in order to determine this year’s final list of nominees.



Among the long list of nominees are zylofon Media signed artists Becca, Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar. EL, Guru, Pope Skinny, Manifest, Yaa Pono, Flowking Stone, Sarkodie, Medikal, Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, Sonnie Badu, Nacee and others were also nominated.



“It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 1,265 entries we received this year. Congratulations to all the nominees,” said Alordia, CEO of Alordia Promotions.



Before winners are announced, the voting platforms and procedures will be made available to the public on Saturday 15th July 2017 in the media and social media platforms.



The awards are based on the reporting period of April 2016 through April 2017.



The 2nd annual Ghana Music Awards UK plaques will be presented to the winners on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.



Ghana Music Awards UK shines a spotlight on the best Ghanaians musicians who excel in Ghana and the UK.



Without any further ado, here are the very deserving nominees for the 2nd Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 – congratulations to all!



1. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR.



Runtown



Tekno



Wizkid



Mr. Eazi



Eddy Kenzo







2. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR.



Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku Jr



Change Over – Mary Agyemang



Mewo Jesus – Mabel Okyere



My Soul says Yes – Sonnie Badu



Healing Stream – Jeshrun Okyere ft. Nathaniel Bassey



Agye Wo Nsem – Piesie Esther



3. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Joe Mettle



Mabel Okyere



Piesie Esther



Nacee



Sonnie Badu



Jeshrun Okyere



4. NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



King Promise



Medikal



Adina



Ebony



Dem Tinz



5. BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku Jr



Booze N Boobs – Guru ft. Roll



Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown



Rapping Drums – Flowking Stone



Nyedzilo – Edem ft Reekado Banks



One Thing – Stonebwoy ft. Damaris



6. BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR



VVIP



R2Bees



Dobble







7. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR.



EL

Guru

Pope Skinny

Manifest

Yaa Pono

Flowking Stone

Sarkodie

Medikal



8. HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Samba – Guru ft. Singlet



Club – Donzy ft. Sarkodie



Raw – Guru



Borkor Die – Criss Waddle



RNS (Rich Nigga Shit) – Sarkodie







9. HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Enko Den – Daddy Lumba



Frema – Nero X



Gwe – Bisa Kdei



Confessions – Kofi Kinaata



Beshiwo – Becca



Christy – Dobble



Brown Sugar – Kumi Guitar



Guy Guy – Nana Qwame







10. HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Kumi Guitar



Bisa Kdei



Becca



Kofi Kinaata



Nero X



11.REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR



People Dey – Stonebwoy



Prove Them Wrong – Shatta wale



Yonnah – Samini ft. Luther



Nwansina – Ras Kuuku ft. Luther



Poison – Ebony



Pain Them – Rudebwoy Ranking



12. REGGAE/DANCE HALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Ebony

Shatta wale



Rudebwoy Ranking



13. BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



Forever – Eazzy ft. Mr. Eazi



Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku



Onaapo – Nacee ft. Dee Aja



Confirm RMX – Medikal ft. Sarkodie



Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants



My Baby – Magnom ft. Joey B



Poison – Ebony ft. Gatdoe



Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown



Beshiwo – Becca ft. Bisa Kdei







14. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Shatta Wale



Kofi Kinaata



Sarkodie



EL



Stonebwoy



15. SONG OF THE YEAR



Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants



Confessions – Kofi Kinaata



Christy – Dobble



Time Aso – Sidney



Onaapo – Nacee ft. Dee Aja



16. HIPLIFE/HIP-POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Criss Waddle



Guru



EL



Flowking Stone



Sarkodie



Medikal



M.anifest



17. HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR



God MC – M.anifest



Trumpet – Sarkodie ft. Tee Flow, Medikal, Strongman, Koo Ntakra, Donzy & Pappy Kojo



Lalafalama – EL



Confirm RMX – Medikal ft. Sarkodie



Tension – Okyeame Kwame ft. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Deborah



Gold – Guru



18. AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR



Ayoo – Shatta Wale



Solo – Article Wan



Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. Militants



Forever – Eazzy ft Mr. Eazi







19. MUSIC PRODUCER / ENGINEER OF THE YEAR



Kindee



Willis Beatz



Highly Spiritual



Nacee



Danny Beatz



20. GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Sherifa Gunu



Atongo Simba



Norlla Wiyaala



King Ayisoba



Wulomo



(UK BASED AWARD CATEGORIES)



21. UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



You Are The One – Minister Owura Jay



Boafo ne Awurade – Hannah A. Donkor



Land of God – Justice Odoi



It will come to Pass – Sarah Clark



Onyame Tumi Adi Nyinaa Ye – Comfort Amankwah



Se Nyame Nni Mua – Mama Cee



Alpha and Omega – Amankwah Tiah



Me nsa aka Me De3 – Theodora Gospel



Give Me You – P.K. Boadi



My Soul Says Yes – Sonnie Badu



22. UK BASED GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Sounds of Africa – Sonnie Badu



Land Of God – Justice Odoi



Second Chance – Ernest O. Kyeremanteng



Eden na menye ma wo – Amankwah Tiah



Genesis – Minister King Bricky Aboagye



You Are The One – Minister Owura Jay



Onyame tumi adenyinaa ye – Comfort Amankwah



Boafo Ne Awurade – Hannah A. Donkor



23. UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Hannah A. Donkor



Sonnie Badu



Minister Owura Jay



Amankwah Tiah



Comfort Amankwah



Justice Odoi



Minister King Bricky Aboagye



24. BEST UK BASED NEW GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Manye Stone

Gertrude Forson



Minister Ike

Maame Serwaa

Hannah A. Donkor

Elder Ofori

Charlie Barnes

Nana Achia

Sarah Clark

Mama Comfort

Prophet Eliyahu Boateng

Yaw Boateng

Bishop Merry Frimpomaah

Alice Bee



25. BEST UK BASED GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE



Stormzy



LD of 67 Group



Lethal Bizzle



Kwabs



Reggie N Bollie



Novelist



26. UK BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Mista Silva



Eugy



Kwamz N Flava



Composers



Jaij Hollands



Atumpan



27. UK BASED AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR



GB – Under Lover



Yxng Bane ft. Kojo Funds – Fine wine



Kojo Funds ft Abra Cadabra – Dun Talkin



Dun D – Badman



Atumpan – Let them say



28. UK BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Kojo Funds



Abra Cadabra



Mista Silva



Eugy



Atumpan



Juls



Dun D



29. UK BASED NEW GHANAIAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Belly Squad



Niji



GB



NSG



Koffi Nyat



A.I.M



Jayo



30. UK BASED NEW DISCOVERY UNCOVERED ART OF THE YEAR



Lippy & K- hi Bangit



Tinkez



Under Rider



Geo Wellington



Ked 2 Besi



Akata Stone



31. UK BASED PRODUCER /ENGINEER



Composers



Kwamz



DJ Juls



Whoelsebutjuelz



Adeshyie Studios



Kingsbeatz



Hator Bros/Temaboyz



Black Kulcha Music



Team Salut



Jae 5



33. UK BASED GHANAIAN DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Billy

DJ Sawa

DJ Bibi

DJ Snypa

DJ Fiifi

DJ P. Montana

DJ Invisible



32. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



Mr. Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK (UK)



Afro Moses – Musician (Ghana)



The official sponsor for Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 is DK Aluminuim Plus.



Media partners for the awards include ABN TV, Ghana Music.com, Afrobeats Radio and Hot Digital Online Radio.



For information on Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 please email



Official website: www.ghanamusicawardsuk.com



Facebook: ghmusicawardsuk



Twitter: ghmusicswardauk



Instagram: ghmusicawardsuk



