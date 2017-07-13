Yvonne Nelson Pregnant? (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson is pregnant.



Persons familiar with the ‘new journey’ of Nelson tell livefmghana.com, she conceived few weeks, and is excited about being a mother.



A look at her Instagram account, which curates both her personal and professional life, finds her covering her stomach or showing her back to the camera.



Several persons on the set of season three of her Television series Heels and Sneakers added that she was careful not to show signs of her pregnancy or engage in activities that could affect her unborn child.



The identity of the father of her child is a classified info of a sort.









Source: kasapafmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.