“I Wear Bikini Sometimes . . . ” - Ursula

Related Stories Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu- Ekuful says she does all sort of things to make herself happy despite her busy schedules as a state minster and a Member of Parliament.



According to the Minister for Communications, she feels comfortable wearing bikini at the poolside during her leisure time.



Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who is naturally endowed noted that even though she looks good in the women's abbreviated two-piece swimsuit with a bra top for the chest and underwear cut below the nave, she does not wear that all the time.



“I wear bikini sometimes because I like swimming. If you don’t happy yourself, who will do that for you?” she said in an interview with UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Nsroma’