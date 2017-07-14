"I Sleep With Men Without Any Emotional Attachment"-Sista Afia

Related Stories Most Africa women will offer sex only when they are emotionally attached to a man and not just physical attracted to them.



However, sensational Singer Sista Afia real name Franchesca Duncan Williams has disclosed that she engages men she is attracted to sexually without any sexual emotions.



The artiste in an interview on the ‘Delay Show’ has said she does not need to be emotionally attached to a man before she offers him sex.



According to her, if she is attracted to a man, she will offer him sex on a silver platter.



The artiste said, "I sleep with men I meet and attracted to. I don’t need any emotional attachment, if I am attracted to you, I can sleep with you”.



Sista Afia is currently promoting her latest single "Bokor" which features AMG Business Rapper Medikal. The is a follow up to her smash hit single with Ghana's Dancehall King Shatta Wale titled "Jeje".



