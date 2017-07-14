Related Stories Actor John Dumelo says his close friend and colleague actor Majid Michelle needs the support of Ghanaians and not condemnation and criticism because he is doing the work of God.



John Dumelo told the host of the Cosmopolitan Mix, Doreen Andoh, that he does not think people should be judgemental by passing all sorts of comments about Majid Michel as he has been chosen by God.



Majid Michelle who is now a born-again Christian is preaching the gospel in churches although he has been heavily criticised by many people who think it will be a nine-day wonder.



The ‘Ties That Bind’ star urged the public to support Majid and any other man of God as they go about spreading the word of God.



According to him, God can choose anybody to do his work and knowing Majid well, he can attest to his ministry.



“God has a purpose for everybody and he can call anyone at any time. I believe in the ministry of Majid and I will entreat everybody to support him,” he said.



“If you want to listen to Him, please do but don’t criticise someone God has chosen,” he said.



He also disclosed that since Majid went to the “other side” things have not been the same between them.