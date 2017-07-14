Obinim Is Responsible For My Recent Birth – Vivian Jill Reveals (Video)

Related Stories Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, who recently gave birth to her second child after years of trials and tribulations, says Obinim bears the responsibility for getting her pregnant.



Speaking at the outdooring ceremony for her child, Jill revealed how Obinim encouraged her to keep praying during the time she never thought she’d get pregnant again and it finally worked for her.





The actress gave birth earlier this year, many years after she gave birth to her first child. In the intermediary period, she got pregnant numerous times but lost it due to miscarriages and other factors.



However, Obinim turned things around when he promised her that if she kept praying, God would answer them for her.





Source: ghanacelebrities.com