Related Stories Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has described as false claims that controversial Bishop Daniel Obinim prayed for her for the fruit of the womb.



According to her, such fabrication is only borne out malice intended to make the self-acclaimed angel more popular.



Vivian Jill’s response came after it was reported that she has sent words of appreciation to founder and general overseer of Gods way International ministry, Bishop Daniel Obinim.



But in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Royal TV, Vivian Jill stated emphatically that she never went to Bishop Obinim for the fruit of the womb.





“I have never gone to Bishop Obinim for a child. God gave me the child and all thanks belongs to him” she stressed.





