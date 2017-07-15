Mercy Asiedu Condemns Christabel Ekeh

Related Stories Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has condemned fellow actress Christabel Ekeh, saying her recent actions are meant to promote n*dity as a ‘good practice’.



Asiedu, speaking on Atinka Fm, said Ekeh’s recent actions are abominable and uncultured.



The young, troubled actress has recently been putting up some behaviour which has raised numerous questions about her mental state – most prominently sharing numerous n*de photos on Instagram.



Reacting to the issue, Asiedu was far from charitable in her remarks.



She said:



She might have been living a shameful life before coming into the movie industry. Her intention was to promote n*dity as a good practice. She only needed fame to promote and continue her uncultured life". Source: Ghanacelebrities.com