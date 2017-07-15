PHOTO: Former President Rawlings Meets Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui Related Stories What happens when a former President meets the owner of a Tundra?



A pleasant meeting, that’s what.



Gh showbiz’s latest darling girl, Fella Makafui, met Dr Boom, former President Jerry John Rawlings recently, and the pair happily posed for the cameras.



Fella has been making so much news the past few weeks for only one reason – her backside – which is the only one in Ghana to have a name. Not even Moesha’s a$$ has a nickname.



Check out the photo of the duo below…









Source: Ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.