If Things Are Not Working In Your Relationship Stay & Fix It - John Dumelo

If things are not working in your relationship/marriage, you stay and fix it. Don't think walking away will solve the problem. Everyone makes mistakes and No one is prefect. If God walked away from you everytime you sinned, where would you be by now. You are the better half remember? Call your partner up, say a prayer and let God do the rest. Pride doesn't solve problems....prayer does. #Prayeriskey Source: John Dumelo/facebook