My Mother Is Shocked About The Size Of My Boobs – Tracey Boakye

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has disclosed to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix that her mother is surprised by the size of her boobs.



Tracey Boakye is one of the Kumawood actress’ who is naturally endowed with huge boobs which is the toast of many of her followers and have been widely spoken about.



However, some sections of Ghanaians have said the voluptuous boobs of the actress is artificial.



But speaking on ‘Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix’, the actress who used to have smaller boobs said they are natural gift from God.



She indicated that even her mother is amazed by the size because it used to be smaller some years ago.



“It is natural. My mother after the first premier asked what I have done to my breast and I said if people are saying they are artificial you are also joining the bandwagon. They are natural and not artificial like people say they are.”



The actress who was In the forefront in the campaign leading up to 2016 elections said she supported the candidature of John Dramani Mahama because she liked him and not because she was a member of the National Democratic Congress.



She disclosed that during the period when John Agyekum Kuffour was the flagbearer of the NPP, she supported him adding that she does not belong to any Political Party.