A Plus Mocks Moesha

Related Stories Musician/Comedian A Plus has mocked Moesha Boduong over her recent Instagram photo where she posed with nothing but a bra covering her entire body.



Taking to his favourite social media medium of Facebook, Plus said Moesha only posted that photo because Christabel Ekeh has been stealing all the shine and she wanted to reestablish her dominance.



Ekeh has been hogging all the headlines in recent days with her n*de photos and Moesha probably felt she was losing attention, so she dropped a another crazy photo to get the attention back from Ekeh.



“Moesha say she no ho sit make Christabel Ekeh take her title so she too release this one today….Olympic female awor)wor) dross competition.B)I”. he wrote.