It Is Good To Have Babies With Different Women- Akrobeto(VIDEO)

Actor Akwasi Boadi commonly known as Akrobeto has openly endorsed something that is common in almost every household in Ghana but most people refuse to openly talk about.



The Kumawood movie star in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s “Atuu” show, said he is in support of men who have babies with different women because he sees nothing wrong with it.



“I study the bible and I realized that even them who communicated with God directly in the olden days, none of them had babies with only one woman. King Solomon in the bible is an example. So something that exists since creation, we cannot change it. I don’t see anything wrong with it, until God comes down to tell me it is wrong”, Akrobeto explained.



He also spoke about his childhood, how he went into actor, his mentor among other things.



