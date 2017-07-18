Prophet Seth Frimpong's Wife and Celebrity Friends Abandon Him On His Sick Bed

Related Stories Gospel musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong has disclosed his wife and other celebrities he personally mentored to become prominent in society have abandoned him in his trialing times.



According to Prophet Frimpong, he has been bed-ridden for over two years now which explains his long silence from the public exposure.



Prophet Seth Frimpong has to his credit hit songs like Mehuri So, Okumchola and a host of other danceable songs of praise and worship.



Speaking on Abusua FM drive time show, the once celebrated gospel musician disclosed he has been battling type one diabetes in the last two years which has led to his significant loss of weight.



Prophet Seth Frimpong said, “Ike, you won’t believe even my wife has deserted me in this very difficult times that I am going through.”



“By the grace of God, I have been able to groom a lot of pastors and gospel musicians like Brother Sammy, Christiana Love and a host of others yet none of them has paid attention to me,” he bemoaned.



“It is only Brother Sammy who has been able to pay me couple of visits…even yesterday Sunday, he was here and I am reliably informed some people had to speak to him before he thought of visiting me.”