My Photo With Supposed Ex-Husband Of Emelia Brobbey Photoshopped– Ellen White

She said the alleged photos which went viral on Social media was reworked to defame her reputation and create enmity between her and Emelia Brobbey



Speaking on Kasapa Entertainment, Saturday, Ellen White said, some individuals are bent on maligning and denigrating her hard won status and such individuals, are using her non-sexual relationship with Dr. Kofi Adu Boateng, to carry out their agenda.



She said her colleague, Emelia Brobbey is an acquaintance so she would not go to the extreme of dating her former husband.



“The story circulating isn’t true… four weeks ago someone called me to inform me about an account which bears my name. I was wondering why those people are doing that to me. I was told that this same account was used to circulate a photoshopped picture with my face and supposed husband of Emelia Brobbey. This was done by a blogger but I expected the blogger to call to confirm if I was the one…I live everything to God because I know such things are bound to happen to people like us who are always popular,” Ellen White said on Kasapa 102.5Fm.



“I met with Emelia Brobbey’s husband once when I went with my director to see him for sponsorship for my movie but I’ve not gone to that extreme of sleeping with my colleague’s ex-husband who is married. When someone wants to destroy you, that person will do everything possible to do it. Emelia Brobbey isn’t my enemy, we are colleagues and we are all doing same job but we’re not close friends. Emelia hasn’t seen me to discuss about the alleged circulating photos because I’m in the Northern Region premiering my new movie ‘The List’. I’m not bothered since I know the extent people can go to destroy your career,” Ellen White added.