PHOTOS: Reggie Rockstone’s first daughter turns 30!!!

Related Stories He is not called the grandpapa of hiplife for nothing, and now you know!!! Phoebe Ossei, the oldest child of rapper, Reggie Rockstone celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday at the popular Rockstone’s Office in Accra.



If you thought Reggie looks good for his age, wait till you meet Phoebe who doesn’t look a day older than 25. In fact I accidentally asked while passing through the party, “Is she 25?” Thank goodness she didn’t hear me..haha.



Reggie has been married to Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann for over a decade. They have three children together named Ricci, Zuzu and Rehji-Zaida. Phoebe was from an earlier relation/marriage.



The ceremony was attended by family and friends including Reggie’s mother. Check out photos from the event!