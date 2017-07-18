Stonebwoy’s Wife Is NOT Heavily Pregnant Leave Her Alone – Vim Lady

Related Stories Outspoken Broadcaster Afia Pokuaa popularly known as “Vim Lady” has shot down rumours that Singer Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa Ansong is pregnant.



The popular Adom FM Presenter has shared a recent picture of Louisa and her father on Instagram to prove that she is not heavily pregnant as reported in the media last week.



“This is Stone Boy's wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong with her father and she is not "heavily" pregnant. Ghanafuo kasa. Leave the woman alone to enjoy her marriage wai😫😫😫😲😲 Picture taken 2days ago🙏🙏”, Vim Lady posted this with the photo below on Saturday July 15, 2017.



Several online reports suggested that Dr. Louisa Ansong is pregnant after they tied the knot about 24 days. The couple have not made any comments about it yet but it looks like Vim Lady has decided to do the talking for them.