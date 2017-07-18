Delay Jumps From One Hotel To Another In Search of White Men - Tonardo

Related Stories Nana Tonardo, a friend of Deloris Frimpong-Manso and a star of Delays’ Afia Schwarzenegger TV series has stated that Delay jumps from one hotel to another seeking for white men.



Deloris Frimpong-Manso and Nana Tonardo’s friendship has come to an end–following a message Delay posted on Instagram, claiming she takes nobodies like Tornado and turn them into somebodies.



Tonardo who is an actor on Delay’s Afia Schwarzenegger TV Series has thrown shots at Delay, rubbishing Delay’s claims and going on to say she brags a lot when she really has nothing.



In an interview with OKAY FM, Tornado slammed Delay–saying Delay did not do anything for him and that for all the 6 years they worked together, Delay didn’t even buy him a shirt, let alone to pay him. He also said Delay is a braggart.



Listen to the full interview below captured by Ghanacelebrities.com:



