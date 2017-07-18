Zylofon Media Launches Ghana Arts Club

Related Stories Zylofon Media has launched a creative arts club wing of its company called Ghana Arts Club, a common practice among movie production houses in Ghana.



The club is to groom, give professional help and career advice to the youngsters in the entertainment industry. It is divided into three departments, including music, modelling and movie.



The music department will be headed by music producer Willi Roi, while experienced model and fitness coach Joshua Ansah and renowned actor and film director Eddie Nartey will handle the modelling and movie departments respectively.



Members of the club are entitled to enjoy all the facilities Zylofon Media owns after registering with an amount of GH¢600.



Samuel Baah, PRO of the Zylofon, speaking at the launch on Friday, disclosed that Zylofon believes in a succession plane which is why the Ghana Arts Club has been formed to groom young talents to take the place of the older generation in the near future.



He added that forming this association is an indirect investment into the arts and entertainment industry of Ghana.



The launching ceremony which took place at the Zylofon offices at East Legon attracted notable names as James Gardiner, Zynnell Zuh, Toosweet Annan, Bibi Bright and Kumi Guitar, who are all signees to the company.