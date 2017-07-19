Ernest Opoku Denies Dating Tracey Boakye?

Related Stories Gospel musician Ernest Opoku is reported to have said on Nkwa 88.1 that he never dated actress Tracey Boakye as she said on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix.



The movie producer cum actress on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show confirmed to Zionfelix, host of the show that he was in a relationship with the gospel artiste when she started acting in 2012.



Miss Boakye who was not willing to talk about their fling stated that the public should not believe most of the negative stories which were reported years back when they broke up.



Ernest Opoku in a chat on Nkwa 88.1 Fm’s Motivation with Celebrities hosted by Sir Walker said, “The lady doesn’t know what she is talking about.”



“If she claims she has the videos she should have just put it out there and not come and say things she doesn’t know anything about.



“I’m currently talking to my management and our lawyers on the way forward and she surely will hear from us.” Dailyviewgh.com reports that Ernest Opoku said this on the Central Region-based radio station.



Watch Tracey Boakye on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix as she talks about her relationship with Ernest Opoku.