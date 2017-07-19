Prophet Badu Kobi Gives Counsellor Lutterodt Brand New Kia Sorento

Counsellor Lutterodt Related Stories Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has presented the controversial counsellor George Lutterodt with a brand new Kia Sorento.



Lutterodt received the gift at last weekend’s service of the Glorious Wave Church.



Presenting the car to the headline grabbing counsellor, Prophet Kobi said Lutterodt was making a real difference in the lives of many Ghanaians.



“I will stand with you always. God is using you to change lives. You, therefore, need a good car to facilitate your movement that is why I’ve been touched to bless you with this car,” he said.

















Counsellor Lutterodt's New Kia Sorento