Nana Tornado Apologizes to Afia Schwarzenegger & Calls Delay A Braggart With Nothing, A Liar, Gossip & Backstabber

Nana Tornado, real name Emil Nana Wood of Delay's Afia Schwarzenegger TV Series fame has granted an explosive interview exposing Deloris Frimpong-Manso.



Nana Tornado and Delay fell out since September 2016 and Tornado had been minding his business—until Delay took to Instagram a few days ago to say she picks people like Tornadofrom the gutters and make them stars.



Speaking to GhanaCelebrities.Com, Nana Tornado who tore into Delay and painted what he says is the real picture of Delay revealed how appalling the loud mouth TV presenter has for the 6 years been treating him despite his unflinching loyalty.



It wasn’t just that, he mentioned how Delay gossips about almost every other celebrity in Ghana, including her own friends.



But that was after Nana Tornado had apologised to Afia Schwarzenegger for unfairly ganging up with Delay to torment her. He explained how it all happened—saying, Delay forced him to choose between Afia and herself when the fallout came.



For the 30 minutes that Chris-Vincent spoke to Tornado, the revelations kept unfolding, capturing how poorly Delay feeds herself and her crew on set, her obsession with white men just so she can also have mixed race children like her friend-Confidence Haugen who is married to a Norwegian, the fact that Delay lives in a rented apartment and yet carries herself as some big girl on the back of lies—and shockingly, how Delay moves from one hotel to another like a “prostitute”.



Listen to the full audio below:







