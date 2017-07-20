Becca Hits 1m Followers On Instagram

Related Stories Becca has reached 1m followers on Instagram joining the few Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Okoro, John Dumelo and Sarkodie with 1m + followers.



Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah have crossed 2m followers on the social networking platform.



Apart from Becca joining the Ghanaian Social Media kingpins, she is set to release her new Zylofon Media Executively Produced album “Unveiling” on 18th August.



The album has 10 songs which feature acts like Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Patoranking and Kofi Kinaata. Source: Ghanacelebrities.com