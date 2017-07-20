I’m Happy For Sister Deborah And Medikal - Wanlov

Related Stories Ghanaian musician and film director, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu known in showbiz as Wanlov the Kubolor has endorsed the “amorous” relationship between his sister, Sister Deborah and her fiancé Medikal.



Wanlov who is attracted to the hip-hop musician (brother-in-law) due to his musical prowess and calmness says, there is nothing wrong with the two (Sister Derby and Medikal) dating each other.



In an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz High Table, the Kubolor said, seeing his “Akonta” Medikal and his sister happy and trying to survive in their career together is the most important thing to him.



“They have fun. I always watch their snapchat and meeting them. They’re happy together. They’re pushing and helping each other to excel,” he noted.



The cultural icon is also unperturbed about the age difference between Sister Derby and the ‘Too Risky’ hitmaker.



People have criticised 25-year-old Medikal for dating 32-year-old “Sugar Mummy” Sister Deborah.



But according to Kubolor, since Sister Deborah acts and looks younger than her real age, people actually think she’s a minor.



“Age is nothing but a number and Deborah, apart from looking younger than her age, she’s very playful, very young at heart so until she releases her age to you, you won’t even know,” he explained.