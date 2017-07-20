Protect EC Boss... Dzifa Gomashie Begs Prez Akufo Addo

A former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to protect the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, and Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the first female to attain the rank of Brigadier General in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



The EC boss is facing impeachment as a group of staff at the commission has petitioned the president for her removal over fraud and financial malfeasance allegations.



Apart from the petition against Mrs Osei, the former minister said she has also sighted an article about Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu which does not augur well for her status as a woman rising in the Ghana Armed Forces.



“Please protect these women as you would your sisters. I have read a petition and an article by a soldier online and I am really upset and horrified,” she said in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 20.



She was of the view that “the journey to 30% Affirmative Action for women is a long one” and those in positions of higher authority need support.

Her Post below-

Dear H. E. President Nana Akufo-Addo,



Please leave them alone.



These women are intelligent and have earned the positions they occupy.



This is a personal request/favour I am making to you.



Thank you, Sir.



