Chief Moomen Related Stories



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Chairman of the Committee, Ken Amankwah said Mr. Moomen was even lucky to have received half payment for the concert because his budget was not approved.



“Every event organizer that we have had to do something for us we have to have him or her to sign a contract with us. Moomen never came to sign a contract. Now he is going round saying that we owe him, we don’t owe him anything because we never promised to pay him the amount he demanded.”



“Left with me alone he wouldn’t receive a penny or pesewa from the committee,” he added.



Chief Moomen had claimed that all efforts to retrieve the remaining GHc100, 000 he charged the



But Mr. Amankwah who earlier said Chief Moomen’s budget was too high added that his committee had no formal agreement with the playwright.



He said the event sub-committee chairman, Lord Commey, who gave Chief Moomen the part payment was even sacked after they realized what he did.



“That was out of order. I don’t know was he [Moomen] told him [Lord Commey] and he was paid this amount. I told you I reprimanded him [Commey] because he had no right to pay this amount to Chief Moomen.”



Mr. Amankwa he also disclosed that the Wogbe Jeke team was sponsored by Key Soap hence there was no need charging the



“Chief Moomen was being sponsored by Key Soap so what he needed from us was a mere top up. If you are receiving sponsorship from somewhere, they pay all your budgetary allocation. So if you come to us, it’s just a top up. So if a corporate body asks you to submit account for them and you can’t bring that account then you start making excuses that because somebody didn’t pay you that’s why you couldn’t carry the programme. That is a very bad characterization,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Chief Moomen who earlier told Citi News he had a verbal agreement with the committee vowed to run to the court to have his money paid.



It seems embattled playwright and poet, Chief Moomen will not receive any pesewa from the [email protected] Committee after he received GH100, 000 prior organizing his Wogbe Jeke concert during Ghana’s diamond celebration in March 2017.Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Chairman of the Committee, Ken Amankwah said Mr. Moomen was even lucky to have received half payment for the concert because his budget was not approved.“Every event organizer that we have had to do something for us we have to have him or her to sign a contract with us. Moomen never came to sign a contract. Now he is going round saying that we owe him, we don’t owe him anything because we never promised to pay him the amount he demanded.”“Left with me alone he wouldn’t receive a penny or pesewa from the committee,” he added.Chief Moomen had claimed that all efforts to retrieve the remaining GHc100, 000 he charged the [email protected] committee for the concert have proved futile despite several persistence.But Mr. Amankwah who earlier said Chief Moomen’s budget was too high added that his committee had no formal agreement with the playwright.He said the event sub-committee chairman, Lord Commey, who gave Chief Moomen the part payment was even sacked after they realized what he did.“That was out of order. I don’t know was he [Moomen] told him [Lord Commey] and he was paid this amount. I told you I reprimanded him [Commey] because he had no right to pay this amount to Chief Moomen.”Mr. Amankwa he also disclosed that the Wogbe Jeke team was sponsored by Key Soap hence there was no need charging the [email protected] Committee that huge amount for the concert.“Chief Moomen was being sponsored by Key Soap so what he needed from us was a mere top up. If you are receiving sponsorship from somewhere, they pay all your budgetary allocation. So if you come to us, it’s just a top up. So if a corporate body asks you to submit account for them and you can’t bring that account then you start making excuses that because somebody didn’t pay you that’s why you couldn’t carry the programme. That is a very bad characterization,” he stated.Meanwhile, Chief Moomen who earlier told Citi News he had a verbal agreement with the committee vowed to run to the court to have his money paid. Source: citifmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.