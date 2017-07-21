Highlife Legend Paapa Yankson Dead

Related Stories Highlife musician, Paapa Yankson is dead.



The 73-year-old is said to have died at a hospital in Accra Friday morning.



His last public appearance was at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where he picked the Lifetime Achievement Honour.



His popular songs include; Wiase Mu Nsem, Show Your Love, Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame, and Tena Menkyen.





Profile



Born Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson on June 22, 1944, at Winneba, the highlife legend has 15 albums to his credit.



He was also instrumental in the projection of music bands into critical national acclaim; the Western Diamond Band, The Gold Nuggets Band and the Carousel Seven Band.



He lectured and performed in many countries around the world including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and the Ivory Coast.









