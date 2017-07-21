Pas. Josh Laryea Moves On

|
In the midst of his tribulation of being sidelined by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) due to some alleged moral misconduct – Rev. Josh Laryea has remained silent.
He is yet to openly respond to the allegations and his suspension from the Church – www.entertainmentgh.com can say.
Just days after reports made the rounds that he’s formed his own Church, Pastor Josh, is getting busy and minding his business – his business of doing the work of God.
On Thursday, July 27, he will be hosting a programme under the aegis of Blazing Altar, dubbed, ‘August: Our Season For Fresh Zeal’.
The programme is happening at the UDS Guest House, behind the Police Headquarters in Accra.
|Source: entertainmentgh.com
