Guru Reacts To Rashida Malafaka’s Nude Video

Just as the craze about Ekeh's nude photo seems to have been fading out, Rashida Malafaka aka Black Beauty caused a reawakening but exhibiting her own version of nudity on the internet.



Rashida, after gaining social media eminence for raining abuses on her ex- boyfriend has released an explicit video of herself.



The video is so unpropitious that, Rashida who became the favorite of most media houses after her malafaka videos has received hefty condemnation from these same media houses and some prominent people in the country.



The recent prominent person to express his view on the cloying matter is the frontrunner of the Azonto revolution and CEO of NKZ music; Guru.



The 'Kokompe’ hitmaker who is currently recording the voices of his upcoming song; 'Problem’, took sometime off to share his view on his facebook wall.



“What’s happening to Rashida …Girls be careful about who you hang out with plss", he wrote.