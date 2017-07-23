Kwesi Pratt Reacts To Paapa Yankson’s Death

Related Stories The managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has paid glowing tribute to veteran high-life legend, Paapa Yankson who died on 21st July, 2017 at age 73.



According to family sources, Paapa Yankson had been sick for some time.



His last public appearance was at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where he picked the Lifetime Achievement Honour.



His popular songs include; Wiase Mu Nsem, Show Your Love, Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame, and Tena Menkyen.



Paying glowing tribute to him during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Mr Pratt said: “Papa yankson has become an icon; special in our music because he introduced a type of music that nobody else played and for him to have continued playing music close to 50 years is a significant contribution to our arts and culture and I think that he deserved glowing tribute…we can only wish his family our condolences”



Profile of Paapa Yankson



Born Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson on June 22, 1944, at Winneba, the highlife legend has 15 albums to his credit.



Paapa Yankson has more than 15 albums to his credit. He has taught and performed in many countries around the world including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire.



He was also instrumental in the projection of music bands into critical national acclaim; the Western Diamond Band, The Gold Nuggets Band and the Carousel Seven Band.

