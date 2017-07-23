My Marriage Is Not Perfect – Mercy Johnson

Related Stories While responding to actor Uche Maduagwu‘s Instagram Post hailing her for being a “submissive wife and great mother,” actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has said that every marriage has its challenges, adding that even hers is not perfect.



Maduagwu, a frequent commenter on celebrity news, had written:



You are a submissive wife and great mother @mercyjohnsonokojie Unlike some female celebs who disrespect their husbands mum, and destroy Properties… You have shown to us all that you can actually be successful in your chosen career , and at the same time be a responsible wife at home. Sometimes, we just complicate things for ourselves as women when we ignore the needful . God bless your Marriage dear, I pray for every girl looking up to God for a blissful marriage like this, before this year runs out, God will lead you to your own husband speedily as you type amen.



Read Mercy Johnson Okojie’s response below:



Bros, this is wrong on every level, please don’t judge anyone until u walk in their shoes as our struggles are different…no one is assured of a happily ever after but we all hope on God for sustenance. Every marriage has its challenges and not even mine is Perfect.. Words do a lot so we have to be careful…. I hope this changes something ….Thank you