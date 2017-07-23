My Marriage Is Not Perfect – Mercy Johnson

|
|
|
|
|
|
While responding to actor Uche Maduagwu‘s Instagram Post hailing her for being a “submissive wife and great mother,” actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has said that every marriage has its challenges, adding that even hers is not perfect.
Maduagwu, a frequent commenter on celebrity news, had written:
You are a submissive wife and great mother @mercyjohnsonokojie Unlike some female celebs who disrespect their husbands mum, and destroy Properties… You have shown to us all that you can actually be successful in your chosen career , and at the same time be a responsible wife at home. Sometimes, we just complicate things for ourselves as women when we ignore the needful . God bless your Marriage dear, I pray for every girl looking up to God for a blissful marriage like this, before this year runs out, God will lead you to your own husband speedily as you type amen.
Read Mercy Johnson Okojie’s response below:
Bros, this is wrong on every level, please don’t judge anyone until u walk in their shoes as our struggles are different…no one is assured of a happily ever after but we all hope on God for sustenance. Every marriage has its challenges and not even mine is Perfect.. Words do a lot so we have to be careful…. I hope this changes something ….Thank you
|
|
|
|
|Source: Bellanaija
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|