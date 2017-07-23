Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her Son’s Birthday With Cute Photos

Related Stories Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share new photos of her son Jamil on her Instagram page as he turned 2 today.



Jamil was decked out in an all-Gucci ensemble, rocking a white shirt, completing it with a pair of white socks and sneakers.



On one of the photos, she wrote:



This time two years ago I experienced a miracle









Source: Bellanaija Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.